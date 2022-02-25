A bridge on Highway 101 will be closed early one morning next month for repairs.

Luxton Construction says the Wildwood Bridge over Powell Lake in Powell River will be closed on March 4 from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Construction will focus on seismic upgrades to the bridge, according to field engineer Alex Wilkinson. He said they will be lifting the ends of the bridge with hydraulics to cut out bearings that the bridge rests on as they are rotted.

The construction corporation says emergency services in the area have been consulted and accommodation plans are in place in the event of an emergency.

He added the same thing will be done in the middle of the bridge in about four weeks. Afterwards, they will rip up the pavement to fix the decking and pave the bridge along with creating a designated bicycle lane.