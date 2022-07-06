- Advertisement -

The B.C. government is providing $500,000 to viaSport’s Play Safe B.C. program to address harassment, abuse and discrimination in amateur sports in the province.

Provincial officials say the program focuses on prevention and awareness, complaint reporting, response management and compliance.

It’s building on $250,000 that was provided in 2020.

Abuse in sport or anywhere else is completely unacceptable, and preventing it is a responsibility we all share,” said Melanie MarkMinister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport in a release.

“Everyone has the right to be safe and to play in an environment free of harassment, abuse and discrimination. I believe in the transformative power of sport.”

Under the program, all provincially-funded sports organizations have adopted the B.C. Universal Code of Conduct, which lays out mandatory and prohibited behaviours.

Provincial officials say the additional funds will help deliver awareness and education programs.

These programs will ensure athletes, coaches, officials, parents and bystanders understand and recognize maltreatment and know what to do if it happens.