A man accused of attacking the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the couple’s home grew up in Powell River.

CNN reports David Depape left Canada around 20 years ago and moved to California to pursue a relationship.

He faces multiple charges including attempted homicide after police say he assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early this morning at the Pelosi’s San Francisco home.

Officials say the motivation for the attack is under investigation and Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery.

The Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives is second in line to the presidency and was in Washington at the time of the attack