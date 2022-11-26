You weren’t imagining something if you felt the earth move under you just after dinner time last night.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the west coast of the island near Tofino at 7:50 pm.

Earthquakes Canada says they haven’t received any reports of damage, but people have reported to them that it was felt throughout the island. Most of the reports came in the Campbell River and Comox Valley area, with some outliers as far as Woss and Victoria. Even a few people claim to have felt it in Powell River, Sechelt, and Vancouver.

Earthquakes Canada hasn’t given warning of any repercussions from the quake.

It’s the second earthquake in as many days, with a 4.0 magnitude quake hitting 288 kilometers out to sea, West-Southwest of Tofino, at 5:10 am Thursday morning.

There was no damage, nor any warnings issued following that quake either.