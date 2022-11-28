The minister of international development Harjit Sajjan has announced the official opening of new Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) offices in Victoria and Campbell River.

PacifiCan is a new federal agency that works with partners who are building businesses, creating jobs, and supporting growth throughout B.C.

The offices are also serving businesses and communities across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Central Coast, and Sunshine Coast. Over $5.2 million in funding will go to 19 projects on Vancouver Island and the Coast.

The funding consists of $3.6 million from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for 11 projects and $1.6 million from the Tourism Relief Fund for eight projects.

These investments will help upgrade public spaces and enhance tourism experiences in many communities spanning from Victoria to Tofino, and Powell River to Salt Spring Island.

Sajjan says that today’s announcement is about collaboration to support growth.

“There is an amazing story unfolding here on Vancouver Island and the Coast of B.C. Canada and the world need more of what British Columbians have to offer,” said Sajjan.

“Today’s announcement is about working closely together to support the growth of businesses and respond to priorities in these communities. Thank you for welcoming PacifiCan to your community and we look forward to helping you succeed.”