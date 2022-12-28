As we head into the new year, the Island Coastal Economic Trust faces an uncertain future.

Without new investment, the trust could be dissolved in 2023.

CEO of the Island Coastal Economic Trust, Brodie Guy, says that they have got some exciting new projects to start in 2023.

“Just had a board meeting at the beginning of December, with a whole host of projects led by First Nations,” said Guy. “Rural communities, the larger centres, even airports that are all going to be rolling out in January. So we’ve got some exciting new projects to start the new year with.”

While talking about plans for the future, Brodie also said that they’ve put up a business plan and a vision that received unanimous support from many communities.

“We’ve put together a business plan and a vision that all of the communities unanimously endorsed, and formally supported,” said Guy. “And it’s to see the Trust form as a permanent trust that focuses and invests long-term and generates up to $10 million a year for the Island economy.”

He added that the projects will be coming out in the next number of weeks.

On December 13th, the Trust announced that four local politicians were joining the board of directors.