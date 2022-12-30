Two Vancouver Island boys may have a new Canucks hockey stick on the way after their first stick was lost by an airline.

According to a tweet from the boys’ mother, Janelle Staite, they got Horvat’s hockey stick after travelling to Edmonton to watch the Canucks play the Oilers on Dec. 23.

A photo shows a sign saying all they “want for Christmas is [Bo Horvat’s] signature…want to rock, paper, scissors for it?”

The boys got Horvat’s hockey stick, but they say it was lost on their Flair Airlines flight to Abbotsford from Edmonton on Dec. 24.

Staite’s tweet reached Bo Horvat, who responded to the brothers in a video saying the team will get them another hockey stick on the way.

A message from the Canucks shared by Staite says the team is happy to replace the hockey stick signed by Horvat.