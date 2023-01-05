The high winds expected for this afternoon have lead to some sailing cancellations this evening between Comox and Powell River.

Environment Canada forecasts strong southeast winds of between 70 and 90 km per hour developing late this afternoon and continuing through until midnight. It’s expected to affect the Sunshine Coast and East Vancouver Island from just north of Campbell River down to Victoria.

The late sailings have been cancelled between Comox and Powell River. That’s the 7:10 pm leaving Little River (Comox) and the 8:45 pm leaving Westview (Powell River).

As of 10:55 am, all other sailings are expected to travel as scheduled. For up-to-the-minute sailing information, you can check the BC Ferries Twitter page, or check your route on the ferry report tab above.