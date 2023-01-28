An earthquake early this morning just out ocean from Vancouver Island.

The United States Geological Survey says it happened at 8:10 am, 194 kilometers west of Tofino.

They’ve measured the magnitude at 4.0 on the Richter scale – which is on the border of small and moderate in severity.

It’s estimated to have been 10 kilometers below sea level.

An earthquake advisory triggers the following instructions:

Stay calm and help the injured, if any.

Use the telephone only in an emergency.

Do not enter damaged buildings.

To prevent fire, check the chimneys or have them checked before using the furnace or fireplace.

Earthquakes can trigger huge ocean waves called tsunamis, the best warning is the earthquake itself and residents in tsunami risk areas should be prepared to evacuate to higher ground.

No tsunami warning or advisory has been issued at this time.