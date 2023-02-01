A recall for nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters has been issued because of flammability concerns.

The recall notice, issued by Health Canada on Wednesday, warns a variety of Helly Hansen winter wear has been recalled because the products either do not or may not comply with the textile flammability regulations.

The health agency says you should immediately stop using the recalled sweaters and hoodies, and then contact the company for a product replacement credit.

Helly Hansen reported 128,680 of the affected products were sold in Canada from August 2019 to 2022.

There have been no reports of injuries or incidents relating to the affected products.