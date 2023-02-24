The qathet Regional District has adopted a 2023 budget of $38.7 million and the 2023 to 2027 five-year financial plan.

They say the budget comprises of $13.9 million total for its operating budget, capital spending of $20.3 million and total debt payments and transfers to reserves of $2.4 million.

The qRD adds they have obtained a $5.8 million grant to assist in planned projects for the year, and they are waiting for more funding announcements that if successful will be incorporated into the 2023 budget and five-year plan with amendments.

Projects for 2023 include the following:

Continuation of the Regional FireSmart Program

Completion of the Regional Parks and Trails Strategy

Texada Island Drainage Study

Review and update Savary Island Official Community Plan

Construction of the resource recovery centre and waste transfer facility

Accessibility improvements in regional parks

Replacement of a fire engine for Savary Island Fire

Myrtle Pond Water infrastructure upgrades

Install Lund sewer service wastewater monitoring system

Covered gazebos at Palm Beach Park

Addition to Northside Recreation Centre

The district says the five-year plan outlays all regional district services and projects identified by the Regional Board as priorities.

Board chair Clay Brander says they are pleased with the plan and thanks staff for their expertise in preparing the two guiding documents.