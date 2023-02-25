Powell River RCMP are investigating an attempted arson after a fire broke out at an abandoned church.

According to fire chief Terry Peters, the fire department got a call at 3:41 a.m. Friday in the 6100-block of Lois Street in the Wildwood area. He adds the call initially came to the RCMP when a neighbour reported vandalism in progress.

When police arrived, they found a small fire in the church’s basement and extinguished it with an extinguisher. Peters says fire crews arrived and took over to ventilate the building.

He adds there were no injuries and now the investigation is continuing with the RCMP and says events like these are always a concern when people start vandalizing or starting fires.