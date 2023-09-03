Despite cooler weather and a bit of rain, new wildfires have popped up on Vancouver Island this weekend.

Four new out-of-control fires were discovered west of Port Alberni on Saturday. Two are close together, just south of the west end of Stamp Lake. Two more are near the headwaters of Tofino Inlet.

Three new fires were discovered in Strathcona Provincial Park near an existing fire on Mount Myra, and a fourth north of Arnica Lake.

Farther north, two new fires were discovered along the northern boundary of White River Provincial Park, including one three-hectare fire. And two more were discovered south of Telegraph Cove, between the Kokish and Bonanza Rivers.

None of the new fires currently pose a threat, and most are under one hectare.

There are now 23 out-of-control fires on Vancouver Island.