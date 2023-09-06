Statistics show British Columbians made good use of both ferry services during the Labor Day long weekend with most heeding the advice to encourage active transportation.

According to statistics released by BC Ferries, they carried a total of 77,014 vehicles and 240,704 during from Thursday to Monday and although they carried 2759 [3.5 per cent] fewer vehicles they noticed an increase of 2512 [1.1 per cent] passengers in vehicles.

They saw an increase of 7.4 per cent in foot passengers at all terminals. This means 3,916 extra people walked on to access other terminals across the province.

While vehicle traffic decreased, and foot passenger service increased, BC Ferries 2,584 [36 per cent] fewer vehicles experiencing sailing waits.

Hullo Ferries says they also saw an increase in riders during their eight daily trips over the long weekend.

According to an email, sales fluctuated considerably during the long weekend, but Hullo notes their busiest time was between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. when they carried anywhere between 220 to 280 passengers a day.