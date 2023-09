The wildfire in Toba Inlet is still burning, and out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is at 247 hectares as of Friday, with the service currently monitoring the out-of-control fire.

It has been burning for three weeks.

The qathet Regional District issued an evacuation alert last month, with a four-kilometer radius around the Toba Montrose Hydroelectric facility.

According to the district, they issued this alert because of unburnt fuel close to the fire.