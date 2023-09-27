Finding an affordable rental will be easier for seniors and families in Powell River as 24 new rentals will be opening up at Cranberry Place.
There is a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom homes within two townhouse buildings and two apartment blocks, with eight single-family cottages redeveloped into the new building.
Director of Life Cycle Housing Society, Frances Laddret, says they are thrilled to see the project being completed.
“From vision to reality was a long journey, but tenants’ excitement about their brand-new homes has made it all worthwhile,” said Laddret.
“This development represents a great team effort from Spani Developments, Mobius Architecture, Vesta Consultants, BC Housing, all those folks who worked at the site and our dedicated staff.”
Along with access to laundry, residents will also get access to washroom facilities, a kitchenette, and an outdoor space for children to play in.
The province says the tenants of the eight cottages were moved to new places before the construction and have been offered a chance to move into these new homes.
The new building can be found on Cranberry Street in Powell River.