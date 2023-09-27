Finding an affordable rental will be easier for seniors and families in Powell River as 24 new rentals will be opening up at Cranberry Place.

There is a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom homes within two townhouse buildings and two apartment blocks, with eight single-family cottages redeveloped into the new building.

Director of Life Cycle Housing Society, Frances Laddret, says they are thrilled to see the project being completed.

“From vision to reality was a long journey, but tenants’ excitement about their brand-new homes has made it all worthwhile,” said Laddret.

“This development represents a great team effort from Spani Developments, Mobius Architecture, Vesta Consultants, BC Housing, all those folks who worked at the site and our dedicated staff.”

- Advertisement -

Along with access to laundry, residents will also get access to washroom facilities, a kitchenette, and an outdoor space for children to play in.

The province says the tenants of the eight cottages were moved to new places before the construction and have been offered a chance to move into these new homes.

The new building can be found on Cranberry Street in Powell River.