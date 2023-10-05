The Independent Investigations Office of BC has completed its investigation into a police shooting that took place in the parking lot of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment.

The shooting happened at around 6:30 am on May 12, 2023, when an SUV was driven into the RCMP parking lot on Canada Avenue and crashed into a police vehicle.

An officer doing a vehicle check on the other side of the police SUV was struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Another officer fired his sidearm at the man, who sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to hospital for treatment.

The General Counsel of the office reviewed the evidence, which included video and medical records, and determined the man’s injuries did meet the definition of serious harm under the Police Act.

The investigation has now concluded.