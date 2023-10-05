Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Texada island resident targeted in reported BC Hydro fraud

By Justin Waddell
(Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Powell River RCMP are reminding you not to send money or other information to an unverified person after a reported BC Hydro fraud.

According to police, a Texada Island resident got a call from someone on Sept. 27 saying they were with BC Hydro and would shut off their power if an outstanding bill for a replacement metre was not paid.

Police say the resident called the number back and got a recording that appeared to be BC Hydro.

RCMP add you should not send money or provide any personal or baking information to any unverified caller.

If you have any concerns about your account, they say you should look up the legitimate phone number yourself and call the company or call Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.

