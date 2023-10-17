If you were less than excited about getting through the Duncan Street and Manson Avenue intersection, the city says you will be a bit safer, following improvements.

The first of its kind for the city, it is now a “protected traffic intersection” and the city says it is designed to be safer for drivers and prioritizes cyclists and pedestrians. They add they are becoming standard street improvements in many cities.

A “complete streets” approach is used for planning, design and operation and it updates standards to bike routes, sidewalks and crossings. The intersection was completed for a cost just under $100,000 and around $62,000 of that came from a BC Active Transportation Infrastructure grant.

Another $10,000 came from ICBC, and just under $27,000 came from the city through the Canada Community Building Fund Reserve. They city says it would have cost about $50,000 more if traffic lights and signals were installed.

They add the changes reduce the potential for injury but will take a little bit of getting used to.

- Advertisement -

“Once driver, cyclists and pedestrians get used to the traffic pattern change, they will experience shorter, simpler crossings, more predictable movements, and better visibility between people walking, [riding] bikes and people driving,” said the city in a statement.

The project aligns with the city’s sustainable official community plan that recommends the “complete streets” approach be applied to all road construction and reconstruction projects.

It also aligns with its parks and trails master plan where a survey found 94 per cent of respondents encourage the goal of getting more people to walk and ride bikes.

The next area where changes will be made is the intersection of Maple Avenue and Sycamore Street.