A Powell River resident who has pled guilty to four offenses relating to possession of drugs and prohibited gun has been sentenced to 36 months in jail.

Justice Alan Ross sentenced Chloe Thompson to 24 months for possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and 12 months for possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking.

He also gave her 36 months for unlawful possession of a loaded semiautomatic rifle.

The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Ross gave Thompson 225 days credit for time served, noting she had been in presentence custody since April 11.

Thompson was also ordered to provide a forensic DNA analysis to the national DNA databank and is prohibited from possessing any firearm, crossbow, restricted weapon or explosive substance for life.