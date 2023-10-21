The City of Powell River wants to hear your ideas on the Townsite Streetscape Project through an upcoming open house.

The project, which has been in the works since 2022, focuses on improving Townsite’s streets, sidewalks, and beautification.

The goal is to improve both the appearance and sense of place in the Townsite, with the project putting a focus on Ash Avenue and Walnut Street.

As a result, there will be an open house for the public to attend, where you can talk to planning staff about what sort of improvements you would like to see, how to celebrate heritage, and how to make the streets more inclusive for everyone.

Along with the open house, there is also an online survey, with a link available on the City’s website.

The open house is happening at Townsite Market on November 9 and 10, running from 3 to 6 pm.