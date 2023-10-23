North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is pushing the federal government on the lack of affordable housing.

While speaking in parliament last week, Blaney says her region has seen the largest increase of unhoused people on record, and she’s asking the Liberals to put in more support for affordable homes.

“A 106% jump in the Comox Valley and almost 70% in Campbell River, this is a catastrophe,” said Blaney.

“The Prime Minister says housing is not a federal responsibility as people and communities move beyond a crisis point.”

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Peter Fragiskatos responded by saying that across the country, including BC, the federal government has been a partner in building homes.

“Sixty-nine thousand people who were on the street are no longer on the street; they are housed now, quite often with the wraparound supports that they need to transition to something better,” said Fragiskatos.

He adds that 122,000 people who were close to homelessness are now helped through the national housing strategy.