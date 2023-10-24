A joint investigation between RCMP and the BC Coroner is underway after a man’s body was found in the ocean off Gabriola Island.

According to Gabriola RCMP, police responded to a call Sunday around 2:00 p.m. when the body was found in the water in the area of Dragons Lane on the east side of the island.

Police say they can confirm the body is not a Gabriola Island resident and the circumstances around the event are being investigated, but they do not suspect any criminal activity to be involved.

Corporal Jordan Mullen says anyone with information is asked to contact Gabriola Island RCMP at 250-247-8333.