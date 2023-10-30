Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastFirst draft of five-year financial plan on agenda for Thursday’s council meeting
Island & Coast

First draft of five-year financial plan on agenda for Thursday’s council meeting

By Hussam Elghussein
Powell River City Hall. (Photo supplied by the City of Powell River.)

The first draft of a five-year financial plan is on the agenda for Thursday’s Powell River council meeting.

The meeting will see the first draft of the 2024-2028 plan presented to council, with the goal of getting direction for a second draft of the plan.

Council approved the plan’s timeline at the August 24 council meeting.

The draft includes proposed property tax increases, which range from five percent to nine percent, a total of $43 million in capital costs planned for next year, and $3.7 million in special projects.

The meeting will take place on Thursday November 2 at 7 pm, with a livestream of the meeting available on the City’s website. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Coast FM