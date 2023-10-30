The first draft of a five-year financial plan is on the agenda for Thursday’s Powell River council meeting.

The meeting will see the first draft of the 2024-2028 plan presented to council, with the goal of getting direction for a second draft of the plan.

Council approved the plan’s timeline at the August 24 council meeting.

The draft includes proposed property tax increases, which range from five percent to nine percent, a total of $43 million in capital costs planned for next year, and $3.7 million in special projects.

The meeting will take place on Thursday November 2 at 7 pm, with a livestream of the meeting available on the City’s website.