Island & CoastUPDATE: Highway 4 now re-opened following closure
Island & Coast

UPDATE: Highway 4 now re-opened following closure

By Hussam Elghussein
Highway (Supplied by Pixabay)

UPDATE:

10:00 AM: DriveBC says that Geotechnical assessment has finished, with cleanup underway.

2:00 PM: DriveBC says that the road is estimated to re-open at 3:00 PM today.

2:30 PM: The road has now re-opened, according to DriveBC

————————————-

Watch out for rocks on the road, as Highway 4 is currently closed in both directions.

DriveBC says the closure happened last night because of rocks on the road between Cathedral Grove/MacMillan Provincial Park and Koen Road for 10.4 kilometers.

They add that cleanup of the area is now underway, with the detour route still not available.

The road is expected to re-open at 3:00 P.M. today.

