Some strong winds can be expected this afternoon and into tonight after a storm on Christmas Day.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, they are expecting winds to hit between 70 and 90 km/h in the areas between Sechelt and Powell River, Campbell River and Nanoose Bay and in Victoria.

The weather agency says the system is expected to build in Victoria and then move into the northern Strait of Georgia by early afternoon. Winds should ease late Wednesday evening.

Victoria is also facing risks from elevated ocean water levels and significant waves that might cause flooding along the coast.

Environment Canada says damage to buildings may occur, loose objects may be tossed, and strong winds could result in more power outages.

The weather comes after a windstorm left thousands without power on Vancouver Island on Christmas and Boxing days.