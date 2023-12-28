Crews were able to find accommodations last night and more repairs were done on Cortes Island, but the power is still out.

That’s according to BC Hydro community relations manager Ted Olynyk, who adds it allowed crews to continue working through the night on both the Cortes Island and Lund sides. Olynyk says the repairs should be finished by Thursday afternoon on Cortes.

However, crews lost another pole during Wednesday night’s strong winds on the Lund side, and over 1,400 customers still do not have power. Olynyk says power to Cortes Island is routed through Lund, and it will take more time before power can be restored.

He adds these storms that come in close succession bring a lot of challenges for crews.

“It’s certainly a challenge to get over to some areas when the ferries stop. There are times when we can take water taxi but water taxi doesn’t bring over the heavy trucks that are needed,” said Olynyk.

“Access in areas on the mainland side is a real challenge at times, so that can delay the restoration efforts as well.”

The pole replacement may be finished by mid-afternoon, according to Olynyk. More details will come as they are available.