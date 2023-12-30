Subscribe to Local News
'Noah' tops the list as 2023's most popular baby name in BC
Provincial

‘Noah’ tops the list as 2023’s most popular baby name in BC

By Nicholas Arnold
Pexels image

As 2023 comes to a close, the province has released the most popular baby names from this year. From Jan. 1 until Dec. 18, 2023, 37,650 babies were registered as born in BC.

For the second year in a row, the most popular name was Noah, with 205 little humans donning the moniker.

As for girls, Olivia continued its reign of popularity – as it’s been among the top two most popular baby names every year since 2009.

Here’s a full top ten of the most popular baby names with the amount of times they were used this year.

  1. Noah, male, 205
  2. Olivia, female, 196
  3. Oliver, male, 196
  4. Theodore, male, 188
  5. Liam, male, 179
  6. Jack, male, 152
  7. Emma, female, 142
  8. Sophia, female, 136
  9. Leo, male, 129
  10. Ethan, male, 129

Nine of the top ten are the same as in 2022, with Ethan as the lone addition, replacing Lucas.

