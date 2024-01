With the new year just around the corner, expect some changes for your next bus trip in Powell River.

The city says that for Powell River Transit, there will be regular service on Saturday, with Sunday seeing service only on Routes 1,2, and 3.

Routes 12, 13, 14 and the handyDart will have no service on Sunday, with no buses available on January 1.

While service will return to normal on Tuesday, the Zunga bus will not be in service on Monday or Tuesday.