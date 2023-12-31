Drivers can get a better view of the roads this winter through new DriveBC cameras.

The province says that DriveBC has added 11 cameras with 27 views to its network, to give drivers a better look at road and weather conditions while planning future trips.

One such camera is located at the Tofino-Uclulet junction on Highway 4, which provides not only north, west, and east views, but also shows the conditions of Vancouver Island’s west coast.

The province adds that crews locate the webcams based on the needs of residents, contractors, or weather experts.

