New requirements for injured workers in B.C. have come into effect today.

According to the province, these requirements will be used to get workers back to their jobs after an injury, while supporting workers compensation.

This comes as part of changes to the Worker’s Compensation Act, with the goal of better supporting workers throughout the province.

Employers, workers, and Worksafe BC will be co-operating with each other for this process, with employers and workers to maintain communication while finding suitable work for those injured on the job.

The province says that employers must also make accommodations for the injured person, unless the change creates hardship.

While Worksafe BC will oversee the process, they will also reduce workers benefits and apply penalties to employers for not complying.

A link with more info can be found here.