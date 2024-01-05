Two new players signed to the Powell River Kings are expected to bring chemistry to boost the team to new levels.

The team announced forwards Colin Ratt and Wynston Iserhoff have been signed to the team from the QJHL’s Gatineau Flames.

Twenty-year-old Ratt is a veteran of major junior hockey, playing 126 games in the QMJHL with the Sherbrooke Phoenix and Gatineau Olympiques, according to the team. They add he is coming off his best season with 25 points in 65 games.

Eighteen-year-old Iserhoff, meanwhile, is in the midst of his first full season of junior hockey. The Kings say in his 27 games with the Flames, he has scored 20 times and got 41 points in 41 games.

Because the duo is from the same team, the Kings are excited to add them to the team for their comradery.

“We are very lucky to have both of them come in together,” said general manager Stephan Seeger Jr.

“Anytime you can keep teammates together, it brings a level of chemistry that is warmly welcomed. We are thrilled to have these two young men join us in green and gold.”

Both Ratt and Iserhoff are expected to make their debuts this weekend when the Kings play Victoria on Friday and the Capitals on Saturday.

The Kings’ next home games are on Jan. 12 and 13 against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.