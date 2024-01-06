Dog licenses are now available this year in Powell River.

According to the City, licensing fees are used for animal control, feeding, caring, housing, and making sure that a dog is returned to their rightful owner if it isn’t a stray.

The fees also help make sure that the public is safe in the event of a dangerous dog.

For every dog you have, you pay 30 dollars for a license, but if you pay before March 1, the amount will be 24 dollars.

If your dog came to Powell River after June 30, you pay 15 dollars, with a replacement license tag available for 5 dollars.

The city adds you can buy your license at City Hall, located at 6910 Duncan Street.