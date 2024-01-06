Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastDog licenses now available in Powell River
Island & Coast

Dog licenses now available in Powell River

By Hussam Elghussein
(Photo by Alvan nee from Unsplash)

Dog licenses are now available this year in Powell River.

According to the City, licensing fees are used for animal control, feeding, caring, housing, and making sure that a dog is returned to their rightful owner if it isn’t a stray.

The fees also help make sure that the public is safe in the event of a dangerous dog.

For every dog you have, you pay 30 dollars for a license, but if you pay before March 1, the amount will be 24 dollars.

If your dog came to Powell River after June 30, you pay 15 dollars, with a replacement license tag available for 5 dollars.

- Advertisement -

The city adds you can buy your license at City Hall, located at 6910 Duncan Street.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Coast FM