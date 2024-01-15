71 per cent of Vancouver Islanders have put winter tires on their vehicles this year.

That according to a survey from ICBC, who are asking you to adjust your driving for the conditions you encounter.

Their survey found that over one-third (38%) of BCers saw a collision caused by winter conditions last year and that one in five (21%) people had a near miss or close call while they were driving.

ICBC says crashes on the Island from drivers going too fast for the conditions increase by 31 per cent in January compared to October.

“The key to driving in snowy and icy conditions is to drive slow and steady, avoiding any unexpected sudden movements that could cause you to skid or lose control,” they write in a media release.

“If you have to drive, accelerate gently, steer and turn slowly and gradually, braking slowly and early. Increase your following distance while travelling behind vehicles and focus on your surroundings so you can be prepared for the unexpected. Anticipate turns, stops and lane changes well in advance. Don’t use cruise control on slippery roads.”

ICBC says there are a few different ways to make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter driving.

“Ensure your headlights and taillights are in good working order and use them whenever visibility is reduced,” they say. “Pack an emergency kit in case you get stuck or stranded. Clear off any snow that’s built up on your vehicle before driving including headlights, wheel wells, and external sensors if you have a collision warning system.”

They say you should also allow for extra travel time in your planning process, consider alternatives to driving when possible, and beware of black ice when freezing temperatures hit.