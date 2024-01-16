A snowfall warning is in effect for the East Island and Sunshine Coast and up to 20 cm could be expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system is expected to bring widespread snow to the area along with freezing rain over Greater Victoria. The system is supposed to ease early Wednesday evening.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” said the warning. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The weather agency asks you to adjust your driving to changing road conditions. Mainroad North Island Contracting adds they will be out patrolling highways and applying winter materials where needed until the system passes.

They add you should monitor alerts and forecasts as the system approaches.