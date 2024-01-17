The snowfall over Powell River and the Sunshine Coast has led to multiple service disruptions in the city.

According to the city, BC Transit has suspended buses for the day including HandyDART, conventional, rural and Zunga Bus.

BC Transit adds there could be possible schedule changes if service resumes, and riders can monitor the Transit or Umo apps for information along with Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.

Curbside collection in Zone E is also cancelled for today. The city says on the next collection day, you can put out an additional bag of garbage if needed without a tag. They add you need to leave enough space for the automated cart collection.

Crews are also working to repair a water main break in Wildwood on Lund Street between Sutherland and King avenues, including Joncas Place. They expect the water to return around noon.

In addition, all SD47 schools are closed for the day due to the snow and road conditions.