Avid fisher and Powell River resident Richard Akins has reeled in his biggest catch to date, with a $1 million Lotto 6/49 win.

Akins says he was “speechless” when he found out that he won.

“My daughter texted to say someone won in Powell River. I checked my ticket and realized it was my ticket that won,” said Akins.

He says it feels exciting to have won and is taking some time to decide on what’s next. However, he says he is approaching retirement, and this win will “make that a bit easier.”