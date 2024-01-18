Canada is challenging the latest round of duties imposed on softwood lumber exporters by the United States.

Federal trade minister Mary Ng said yesterday Canada has filed a challenge through the Canada – United States – Mexico Agreement, the successor to the NAFTA free trade agreement.

Ng says the duties of around eight per cent set by the US are unwarranted and unjust. She says they don’t only harm Canadian lumber producers, but also US customers and businesses that need Canadian lumber.

She says Canada is open to discussing a resolution that provides stability and predictability for Canadian producers. Meanwhile, she says Canada will continue defending the softwood lumber industry on Vancouver Island and across the country.