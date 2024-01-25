The search is underway for the new executive director of Lift Community Services’ board.

The board says its current executive director, Stuart Clark, has announced his resignation effective April 2. The board thanks Clark for his contributions and leadership over the last six years.

Clark joined Lift as the executive director in 2017 and it rebranded from the Powell River Employment Program Society under his leadership.

They add he also helped launch the qathet region’s only supportive housing program; provided immediate housing, food and harm reduction support through the pandemic; and became the operational lead for the qathet Community Action Team.

“He has led this organization through incredible growth, whilst facing previously unheard-of obstacles and continues to champion Lift’s work in the community today,” said board chair Maggie Hathaway.

“I can’t overstate how much Stu has done for the organization in a relatively short period of time.”

The board adds they have put together a hiring committee to choose Clark’s successor, but plan to take their time to ensure the right person is found.