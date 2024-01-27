A local MP wants veterans of the Persian Gulf War to be recognized for their service.

North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wrote a letter to Minister of Veteran Affairs Ginette Petitpas Taylor, urging her to reclassify Persian Gulf war veterans to Wartime Service Veterans.

The war, which ran from 1990 to 1991, saw women serve in active combat roles for the first time in Canadian history. It was while the country’s armed forces joined the largest coalition of powers since the second World War.

She says that they answered the call of duty and risked their lives just like those who came before them.

“Although serving in an active combat zone, Veteran Affairs Canada (VAC) designates them as ‘Special Duty’ rather than ‘Wartime,’ Veterans, entitling them to fewer benefits and a lower commemorative standing than other Veterans,” said Blaney.

In the letter, Blaney adds that there have been efforts to reclassify the veterans, including an e-petition that had 1,666 signatures in 2021.