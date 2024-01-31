Fire training will soon come with props; the qathet Regional District has received a new grant to support fire training.

The district says they got $82,500 through the Fire Chiefs association. They plan on using the money to buy fire training props for the Northside Volunteer fire department.

Once it’s bought, the props will be installed at the department’s Live Training facility, which helps firefighters practice propane, vehicle, and dumpster fires.

Board chair Clay Brander says the funding will help bring localized fire training for the region.

The district adds that installation will start immediately, with the props to be ready for use in the spring.