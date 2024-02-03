A motor home fire is under investigation by Powell River Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the call at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, resulting in four vehicles arriving at the 7100 block of Alberni Street near the Town Centre Mall, where the fire took place.

Fire chief Martin Drakeley says the fire was contained to the motor home.

“Crews had to make entry through the door into the back of the unit to extinguish the fire,” said Drakeley. “From what we could see from the exterior, plombs of black smoke showing from the cracks and openings.”

He says the fire was extinguished within minutes before overhauling the area of the fire for the investigation.

Drakeley adds no one was inside the motor home at the time of the fire, and no one suffered any injuries.

The incident is under investigation.