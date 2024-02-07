A provincial election is on the horizon, and this has residents of the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding wondering who will represent them in the legislature.

According to the BC NDP, five candidates have expressed interest in seeking the nomination, but none have been approved for the position.

The party says once applications are received, and approved, the candidate will be selected by BC NDP members in Powell River and Sunshine Coast for the 2024 election at a nomination meeting.

So far five community members have expressed interest in running including Amanda Amaral, Randene Neill, Jager Rosenberg, Jacquie Shields and Darnelda Siegers.

BC NDP deputy provincial director Jordan Reid says she is looking forward to the nomination process and who will proceed to the next election.

- Advertisement -

“We’re excited to see so many incredible community members stepping forward to carry on Nicolas Simons’ work,” she says. “They will join David Eby as he takes action on the challenges people face, including healthcare, housing affordability, and the cost of living.”

According to Elections BC voting day for the 2024 provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19.