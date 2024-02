Powell River RCMP are on the lookout for a stolen truck, and are appealing to the public for help.

Police say they got a report on February 1 that a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen from the parking lot of an apartment building on Kiwanis Avenue.

They say the theft happened between 9 pm on January 31 and the following morning.

The truck’s license plate is MG 4048.

If you have any info about the stolen vehicle, you are asked to call the police at 604-485-6255.