Days are getting longer, and spring is on the horizon and RCMP is reminding everyone as the weather gets warmer, they should be mindful and lock up their bikes.

According to police, as residents get ready to start commuting to work using their bikes, thieves are also getting ready to steal it if left unattended and unsecured.

They are suggesting a few tips to keep in mind when it comes to bike safety including: don’t cheap out when it comes to buying a lock, secure the frame since it is the most expensive part of the bike, and for those using e-bikes, they recommend removing your battery.

They also add you should register your ride at www.project529.com for a greater chance of recovering your bike if it’s stolen.

If you have been the victim of a stolen bike or have information on a stolen bike RCMP ask you to contact your nearest detachment.