The BC Rent Bank serving the qathet Regional District and Powell River will be getting more local representation.

The Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society in Courtenay will start running the service in April. It had been run virtually through the Elizabeth Fry Society in Kamloops.

The bank supplies short term, interest-free loans for rent or utilities to qualified renters facing the possibility of losing their housing due to a temporary financial setback.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Powell River councillor Earl Almeida says many people face unexpected issues like sickness, job loss or medical bills that could put their housing at risk.

“Short term, unexpected expenses that could derail someone’s trajectory and in a financial way that could lead to other more significant impacts,” Almeida said.

Almeida was part of an awareness meeting last week for organizations that are part of the housing environment, like LIFT Community Services, Inclusion Powell River, Powell River Educational Services Society (PRESS) and the Powell River Brain Injury Society. Around 30 people were at the meeting coordinated by First Credit Union.

Almeida says having local representation from Comox Valley will help as the agency is intertwined with other organizations that could provide wraparound services.

“And so, as a result, they are also aware of other local programs that might be in existence or they have relationships with other local providers where they’re able to potentially partner services together,” he said.

He said one example at the meeting was a woman who needed more than the rent bank cap of $3,500. The woman was able to “leverage on grants or aids available” that brought down the amount she needed and allowed her to qualify for the rent bank loan.

The councillor says the meeting was a good learning experience.

“I think a lot of people in our community, there might have been awareness of a rent bank but not aware of how to access it or, in my case until the meeting, I wasn’t even aware a rent bank existed at all,” Almeida said.

You can find more information on the program at the BC Rent Bank website.