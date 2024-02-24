Council is considering several new projects in this year’s budget, but a staff report says they won’t increase taxes.

At an upcoming special council meeting, Chief Financial Officer Mallory Denniston will present a report to city council, proposing an amendment to the 2023 financial plan bylaw to reflect recent changes before the new bylaw gets adopted.

According to the report, since Bylaw 2715 was adopted on March 16, council made a lot of resolutions that changed the funding and expenditures in the plan.

Those include the volunteer fire training simulator, Cranberry street sidewalk, aquatic centre roof and accessibility improvements, and seven applications for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation accelerator fund.

Denniston’s report says “These authorized expenditures have either been funded through grants, various City reserves or result in a net zero impact on the operating budget and therefore, do not have an impact on taxation.”

- Advertisement -

Along with reflecting these changes into the bylaw, council will be recommended to give it a first, second, and third readings.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 3:30 pm.