RCMP are still urging you to take extreme caution while out hiking after they responded to a second wolf attack on Feb. 22.

Officers say a hiker had gone into the Eagle Crossing Trail with two dogs and around half an hour later, one of the dogs returned with blood on it and there was no sign of the hiker.

When the hiker was found, she reported that she had hiked to Eagle River Bridge and on the way back, she saw a wolf pack approaching.

When the wolves got close, the dogs charged to keep them away. Both dogs are okay, according to police, but the hiker said the wolves stalked her the entire way back.

“She had to scream and wave a large stick at them multiple times during the walk back,” said RCMP.

RCMP say this was the second and separate incident from the wolf attack on Wilde Road that happened earlier that day.

For any sightings, you are asked to call Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Animal Control at 604-208-9526.