An NDP MP from the North Island-Powell River area is one of the recipients of the 2024 Espirit de Corps Women in Defence Award for her work supporting veterans.

The NDP says Rachel Blaney is being highlighted for her support of veterans and their families, specifically in her fight to get the standing committee on veterans’ affairs to do the first-ever parliamentary study on the experience of women veterans.

“The women who serve our country repeatedly tell us they felt ignored or invisible,” said Blaney. “That study made the reality of women who serve visible.

“People can now see what has been happening to women serving, what it means when they become veterans, and how much work still needs to be done to serve women and veterans.”

The award’s editorial board noted that Blaney had to convince other party members that the study was important. They add she also fought for members to take trauma sensitivity training to support the witnesses.

They add the Women in Defence Award is given to individuals who make an outstanding contribution to the Canadian defence sector. This can be through serving in the armed forces, industry, advocating for veteran members, or supporting organizations.

“Never in a million years when I was elected did I think I would be recognized for making a positive change for women in defence,” said Blaney. “I had a lot to learn in the beginning about the military and the courageous people who swerve our country.

“As someone who represents Comox 19 Wing, this is an incredible honour.”