Starting on Monday, a new water main will be constructed in Powell River.

Leighton contracting crews will install the new main on marine avenue from the Alberni and Abbotsford Street intersection to the southern entrance of the qathet Regional District’s Resource Recovery Centre. This includes installing four fire hydrants, and site restoration.

The goal is to upgrade the water main, with hopes of providing both the Centre and city lands with enough flow capacity that meets Master Municipal Construction Documents standards.

While the work takes place, the city says traffic signal lights at the intersection will be temporarily turned off, allowing traffic control personnel to take over.

The site will also have single lane alternating traffic.

Work hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., starting on March 11 and finishing on April 3.